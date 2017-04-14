Wisconsin man charged with DUI after crash in Roscoe

Roscoe Police say a Wisconsin man has been arrested on DUI charges after a serious crash Thursday night.

Quentin Luff, 46, of Nelson, Wisconsin, has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign.

Police say Luff was driving northbound on Love Road around 8:15 p.m. Thursday when he missed a stop sign at McCurry Road. Luff's vehicle crashed into another vehicle which was carrying three Roscoe teens.

Police say the teens, ranging in age from 14 to 18, were taken to local hospitals to be treated for broken bones and concussions. As of Friday morning one of those teens was still being treated at the hospital.