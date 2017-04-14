One person injured after shots are fires in West Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One person injured after shots are fires in West Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Police are looking to two men after a fight led to a shooting last night.

Police say they responded to the 3500 block of Auburn Road late last night. When arriving on scene, officers learned two men were involved in a fight in which shots were fired.

Police say one of them was injured in the incident. All members involved fled before police arrived on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

