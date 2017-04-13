Homes in Rockford sell twice as fast in March than 20-year average

Homes in Rockford are selling twice as fast as normal and that means homebuyers are closing quickly.

"We quickly lost the excitement of shopping around because you're trying to learn all these different aspects and all these different integers about the whole process and then once you're really excited about a place it's already gone," First-time homebuyer Benjamin Gifford said.



The average home in March sold in just over 3 months, or 12 weeks and one day. This was the shortest amount of time since that data started being collected in 1999.

"We're seeing tremendous activity in the marketplace some homes are selling one or two days in the marketplace which is unprecedented with multiple offers." Rockford Area Realtors CEO Steve Bois said.

Local market inventory levels are also at a new low. Just over 1,000 properties were available in March, the lowest since stats were first collected nearly 20 years ago.