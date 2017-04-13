Rockford leaders read to kindergarten students at Lewis Lemon

Lewis lemon Elementary School had some familiar faces as guest readers on Thursday.

It's part of Lewis Lemon's Mystery Leaders program. Mayor-elect Tom McNamara and Alderman Venita Hervey were among the readers, as well as Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and leaders from the United Way. Teachers say it's important to show kids that everyone reads.

"So we try to get important people in the community so that we can show the kids that everybody reads," Vivian Kueter said.

Lewis Lemon says volunteers are encouraged to read to the students.