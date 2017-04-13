Meridian Schools says state owes it nearly $1 million

The Meridian Schools superintendent says the state is shorting his district nearly $1 million if it keeps withholding certain payments.

PJ Caposey says 10 months into the school's fiscal calender, there's been no single "categorical" payment. Those state payouts are for early childhood education and special ed among other things. Caposey says if the comptroller continues to withhold these funds the entire fiscal year, Meridian Schools will be shorted more than $940,000. We reached out to the Illinois comptroller's office for a comment, but have yet to hear back. The state education secretary is urging school districts affected by this to contact the comptroller to quote "prioritize this critical funding".