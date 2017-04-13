Popular BBQ joint back open in Belvidere - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Popular BBQ joint back open in Belvidere

Posted:

A popular Belvidere BBQ joint is back open for the season.

The Smokin Coop BBQ Pit is open from 11 in the morning until 7 at night . It's located between Belvidere and Rockford on Business 20. It's known for it's family style outdoor seating so if you're headed out around closing time, don't forget to bring a jacket.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.