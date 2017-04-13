Popular BBQ joint back open in Belvidere

A popular Belvidere BBQ joint is back open for the season.
The Smokin Coop BBQ Pit is open from 11 in the morning until 7 at night . It's located between Belvidere and Rockford on Business 20. It's known for it's family style outdoor seating so if you're headed out around closing time, don't forget to bring a jacket.
