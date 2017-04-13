Todd Smith's attorney files motion to lower his sentence

Todd Smith's lawyer was back in court Thursday.

She filed a motion to reconsider his sentence.



Smith was sentenced to 59 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Katrina Smith, and trying to cover it up in 2012.



His public defender asked the judge to consider a more appropriate sentence than the nearly six decades he got.



They'll go more into specifics of what that means at hearing in two weeks on April 27.



It's when Smith's attorney and prosecutors are expected to debate the request.



A judge may rule on it that day as well.