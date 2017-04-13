The Bee's Knees closing next week, new business to move in

A Rockford business is closing, but a new one will open right in its place.

Alan Brown and his wife, Willie Crump, are co-owners of The Bee's Knees General Store on N. 1st Street.

They're retiring and want to travel now.

"It is certainly with mixed emotions," said Brown. "But we just decided it was time to do this rather than work seven days a week."

The store was open for two years. They described their business as "an eclectic cornucopia of vintage Americana, antiques, art, bicycles, books, furniture, clothing, treasures, junk and guy stuff."



It will close on Saturday, April 22, where there will be an auction to sell whatever is leftover in the store.

Brown said the couple will retain ownership of the building. He said the owners of Bootville, currently off Sandy Hollow Road, plan to lease the building from them starting May 1.

According to its website, Bootville is a Western wear store that carries men's and women's cowboy clothing.

Until the auction on April 22, Brown said everything in his store is on sale.