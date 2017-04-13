GAR sends four gymnasts to Nationals

The Gymnastic Academy of Rockford has four gymnasts competing in national competitions this spring. Dani Petrousek, Kaitlyn Higgins, Paige Kirkham and Emily Kirkham all qualified for Nationals at their levels. Petrousek and Higgins will compete at Level 10 Nationals in Indianapolis, while the Kirkham sisters will compete at the Level 9 Nationals in Michigan.

Petrousek is the veteran of the group, making her third straight appearance at Level 10 Nationals.

"I'm pretty familiar with the people and the way it works," Petrousek said. "I'm pretty confident going into it. But it's a meet so I also have to be focused and practice for it."

Emily Kirkham qualified for the first time after watching her sister Paige make it last year.

"Last year I didn't get to go and experience it like she did," Emily said. "This year, to go together, it's going to be a lot more fun to have her with me because we're always together."

Higgins took eighth at last year's national competition, so she knows what it takes to succeed.

"You just have to focus on each skill at a time and not jump ahead in your routines," Higgins said.

The girls represent a long line of successful gymnasts at the GAR, and look to keep that tradition going strong in the coming weeks.