Graffiti statistics in Rockford hits record high

Rockford is breaking records when it comes to graffiti.

This year, the city says 172 cases of graffiti have been reported, the most Rockford's ever seen.

In January alone, the city handled 89 cases, ten more than the first three months of 2016 combined.

The city says the fifth ward continues to have the most graffiti reported followed by wards two and three.

Out of this year reported graffiti so far this year, 127 cases have been cleaned up, another record for the city.

