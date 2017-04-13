Rockford crime numbers hit ten-year low in March

Usually when temperatures heat up, police say so does crime, but Rockford officers say that hasn't been the case so far this spring.

"Normally, as the weather warms up we see an increase and at this point that trend has been on a downward angle," said Assistant Deputy Chief Doug Pann.

Rockford police say the city saw it's lowest overall crime in a decade.

With the total offenses this March reaching 1,072. Nearly 500 less than 2016.

"When we look at those most serious offenses, the offenses that really drive fear of crime in the city. We're in a ten year low," added Pann.

He's talking about robberies, car thefts and aggravated assaults and batteries.

If you break the numbers down, Rockford has seen a 16 percent drop in property crimes this year, too.

"Do I like seeing the numbers lower, absolutely," said Mayor Larry Morrissey.

But, when you look at the number of total violent crimes so far this year, Rockford's seen a zero percent change and an uptick in shots fired calls.

"We had some higher numbers in January, those numbers can fluctuate quite a bit from month to month, but I would say overall I'm very positive and optimistic," added Morrissey.

Up or down, Rockford police say they're not letting up.

"We're going to continue the course on that, we're seeing success with it now, and at this point, we're looking at it on a monthly basis, really on a daily basis," said Pann.

To try and continue keeping crime rates low even as temperatures go up.



