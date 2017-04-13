UPS to move 13 flights, sorting center from Des Moines to Rockford

UPS has announced that it is shifting 13 flights per week and a daytime sorting operation from Des Moines to Rockford.

In a statement released by UPS to our NBC affiliate WHO-TV in Des Moines, the company says the move will happen on July 16.

123 employees will be affected, but the statement says all employees will be offered new positions with the company.

UPS says it's shifting the sorting operation to Chicago Rockford International Airport to improve efficiency, saying the Rockford hub is larger, specifically designed for sorting air packages and is closer to major markets in Illinois and Michigan.

The statement does not address how many jobs could potentially be coming to Rockford with this move. We have reached out to members of the RFD staff and we are still waiting to hear back. We will continue to update this story as we hear more.