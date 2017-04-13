Freeport announces city manager hire

The City of Freeport says they have found their first city manager.

In a release sent Thursday, the city says they intend to hire Lowell Crow as Freeport's first city manager.

Crow is currently the city administrator in Monmouth, Illinois. He is also a decorated Navy Captain.

The Freeport City Council and Mayor Jim Gitz will discuss Crow's appointment at their next meeting on Monday.

Freeport is planning to have Crow begin as city manager on May 22. Police Chief Todd Barkalow will be the interim city manager until then.