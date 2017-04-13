Suspect charged with hitting officer with vehicle Wed. evening

Authorities in Boone County have released the name of the driver they say hit a Belvidere Police Officer with his vehicle Wednesday evening.

Police say Cortez Hill, 23, has been arrested on aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and numerous traffic offenses. Police say he also had three outstanding arrest warrants against him.

Hill is now being held in the Boone County Jail on $1 million bond.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force says a Belvidere Police Officer was investigating a call in the 100 block of Buchanan Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to speak with Hill. Police say Hill then drove off, allegedly hitting the officer with his SUV.

The officer fired his gun at the vehicle during the incident. No one was shot.

Police say Hill fled the area and ended up crashing his vehicle at the intersection of Bell School Road and East State Street in Rockford. Officers caught Hill after a short foot chase.

Hill was taken to the hospital to be examined and released.

The officer hit by the vehicle was treated at an area hospital and released Wednesday night.

Two other people were injured as a result of the crash at East State Street and Bell School Road.