Suspects in clown masks rob Florida convenience store

(NBC) - Two armed men, wearing clown masks, held up a 7-11 convenience store in Wesley Chapel, Florida early Thursday morning. 

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspects in this robbery.

Both suspects came in this morning wearing clown masks. The first suspect came in with a weapon in hand and the second one came in holding a bag.

They held up the cashier and ran out once they collected the money.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects may have fled in a light colored Toyota Camry or similar car.

