Man arrested in Ogle County on sex assault charges - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man arrested in Ogle County on sex assault charges

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Neinen Neubert Neinen Neubert
OREGON (WREX) -

A Byron man has been arrested on criminal sex abuse charges. 

Keinen Neubert, 19, of Byron, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child. 

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says on April 7 deputies began investigating a sex case that allegedly occurred in the Bryon area about a week earlier. 

On Wednesday, Neubert was arrested in connection with that investigation. He is now being held in the Ogle County Jail. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.