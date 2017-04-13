Man arrested in Ogle County on sex assault charges

A Byron man has been arrested on criminal sex abuse charges.

Keinen Neubert, 19, of Byron, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says on April 7 deputies began investigating a sex case that allegedly occurred in the Bryon area about a week earlier.

On Wednesday, Neubert was arrested in connection with that investigation. He is now being held in the Ogle County Jail.