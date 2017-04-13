Larry Morrissey to become VP for health care company

We now know what Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey will be doing once he leaves office in a few weeks.

Morrissey will become vice president for government relations at Marathon Health.

Morrissey will expand the company’s services to public sector clients and direct government relations at the local, state and national level, according to a press release sent Thursday morning,

Marathon Health is a provider of onsite health centers based in Winooski, Vermont.

Morrissey was introduced to Marathon Health during the Rockford's selection process for a worksite health center partner to serve the healthcare needs of its employees.

In a written statement, Marathon Health CEO Jerry Ford says “Morrissey’s vision for healthy communities and his expertise working with all levels of private and public sector decision-makers make him an asset to our organization.”

