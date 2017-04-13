Hononegah's Bauch makes college commitment

Hononegah's Gabby Bauch had a long search for a place to play college volleyball, but her decision is official. Bauch signed to play at Nova Southeastern, a Division II school in Florida.

Bauch is happy to have this decision made and finalized so she can enjoy the rest of her senior year.

"It was just a really special day, all smiles all around from everyone," Bauch said. "To finally have everything set in stone. It's been a long road to get here."

Bauch has received a lot of support from a lot of people throughout her volleyball career.

"With the support of my family and friends, I couldn't be more blessed and more happy to be where I'm at today," Bauch said.

She says she's excited to get to Florida to start the next chapter in her volleyball career.