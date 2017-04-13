IceHogs fall 2-1 to Milwaukee

An early two-goal lead by the Milwaukee Admirals was enough to secure a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Midway through the first period, Vladislav Kamene tapped in a loose puck in front of netminder Lars Johansson to put Milwaukee on the scoreboard.



Nearly five minutes later at the 15:47 mark, Center Yakov Trenin recorded his first goal of the season to bury what proved to be the game-winner for the Admirals. Trenin’s goal put Milwaukee up 2-0.



Tyler Motte netted the Hogs lone goal at the 11:50 mark in the third with a pass from Kyle Baun and Luc Snuggerud. The tally stripped a shutout victory away from Admirals Marek Mazanec, who stopped 27 shots in the contest.