Bulls clinch playoff spot; VanVleet solid in Raptors win

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the depleted Brooklyn Nets 112-73 in the regular-season finale to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot on Wednesday.

Paul Zipser added a career-high 21 points off the bench as Chicago took advantage of a short-handed Brooklyn lineup to secure its first playoff appearance under coach Fred Hoiberg.

On Tuesday, the Nets, owners of the worst record in the league, announced Trevor Booker, Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez would be out due to rest, while Quincy Acy (ankle), Joe Harris (shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) because of injuries.

The Bulls will face top-seeded Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

Elsewhere, Rockford native Fred VanVleet tallied five points, six assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes of action as the Toronto Raptors closed out the regular season with a 98-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The number three seed Raptors will face number six seed Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs.