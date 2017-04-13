Athlete of the Week - Kelsey Bollon

Orangeville senior shortstop Kelsey Bollon is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. The slugger has helped her team get out to a strong start this season on the softball field. She's put in a lot of work to reach this level of success.

"Going in the weight room three times a week is building that strength to hit for power, not just contact," Bollon said.

Bollon hit 14 homeruns as a junior last year and is on pace for another big season at the plate. Her team fell short of a Regional championship last year. That's something that's motivating her during her senior season.

"We got one our freshman year and we haven't gotten one since," Bollon said. "We really want one this year. We're really driven."

That drive will keep pushing Bollon and her teammates through the season and into the postseason.