Former Bamboo restaurant getting food truck in Rockford

A former downtown Rockford restaurant is coming back with a food truck.

Bamboo is taking over the old Commissary food truck.

That's according to the Commissary Facebook page.

It says it sold the truck to the owners of the former Bamboo restaurant and is excited to see them rolling on the streets of Rockford soon.

This announcement comes after 13 WREX reported Tuesday that Sister's Thai Cafe is moving into Bamboo's old location on East State Street. Bamboo moved out last fall.

No opening dates have been announced for either business.