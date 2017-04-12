North Boone teacher arrested on criminal sexual assault charges

A former North Boone High School teacher and coach faces criminal sexual assault and criminal aggravated battery charges, that's according to court documents.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato has set a news conference for Thursday afternoon to name the teacher, however, 13 News has obtained this information from multiple parents inside the North Boone School District.

According to a letter emailed to parents by Superintendent Dr. Michael Greenlee, Scott Brady was arrested Wednesday morning by Rockford Police.

The email states in part that the district became aware of allegations regarding improper contact by the teacher last winter and they immediately contacted law enforcement and that he resigned last December.



The superintendent goes on to say the district goes through an extensive hiring process that includes a thorough background check and that he was "hocked and disappointed" about the allegations.

This is the second North Boone High School teacher arrested in the last two weeks.



Special education teacher Sarah Myers has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault. In a letter sent to parents about that incident, Dr. Greenlee said Myers allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the resolution to the case.

Dr. Greenlee said the district acted immediately upon learning about both of these cases.



It's unknown who the victim is in this current case against Scott Brady, but we expect to learn more Thursday afternoon at that press conference with both the North Boone superintendent and Winnebago County State's Attorney.

