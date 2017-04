An organization is looking for your help to love Rockford.

Jeremiah Development is looking for volunteers to help with an event that links Rockford resident with services like bike repair, medical services, or activities for kids. It's in an effort to connect people in a positive environment. So organizers named the event Love Rockford. It's on Saturday April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find out how to get involved visit Love Rockford's website.