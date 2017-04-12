State Farm donates $10K to help Safe Kids program buy car seats

Keeping kids safe.

That's the goal of a program that just got a $10,000 boost in funding.



State Farm gave SwedishAmerican's Safe Kids Winnebago County group the money to buy more than 200 car seats for low income families.

"It's important to have the child in the correct seat, rear facing until they're 2 years old because the seat takes the crash force instead of the child's neck and spine," said Penny Lentz, the coordinator with Safe Kids Winnebago County.

