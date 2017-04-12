Pro Kids Show uses entertainment to teach values to Kinnickinnick students

Students at Kinnikinnick school took a break from tests to see a magic show.

The Pro Kids Show is not just magic. It uses entertainment to teach students about honesty, respect and other values. The magician says the "pro" in Pro Kids Show stands for people respecting others.

"I think if we wait until high school to start talking about choices and how important they are, I think that's too late," Pro Kids Show host Tim Hannig said. "I always say the messages in my show are message any parent would want their child to hear."

The Pro Kids Show visits more than 80,000 kids per year in schools.

