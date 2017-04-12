Rockford T-shirt shop helping turn plastic into clothing

A downtown Rockford T-shirt shop wants to help a company turn plastic bottles into wearable fashion.
Rockford Art Deli is helping launch a new line of environmentally friendly blank T-shirts.
They're made of recycled plastic bottles and organic cotton.
They're sewn in Haiti by workers who make four times the typical wage of workers in that country.
