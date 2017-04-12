Boone Co. high speed chase ends with crash in Rockford

A high speed chase that Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in ended in a crash in Rockford.

The crash happened on E. State St. and Bell School Rd. Rockford Police say they are on the scene assisting the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police but they are not the lead on the investigation.

It is unclear at this time exactly where the chase started. 13 WREX has a news crew on the scene and will bring more information as we learn it.