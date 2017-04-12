Rockford area Schnucks and Petco add new shopping delivery service

Too busy to wait in line at the check out counter? Well, now you don't have to.. thanks to Instacart.

"We've had a number of orders already and you'll see Instacart shoppers throughout the store today here on E State," said Schnucks Vice President of Marketing and Operations Tracy Bowler.

Instacart teamed up with Schnucks and Petco stores in the Rockford region to serve more than 100,000 customers as far out as South Beloit and Belvidere.

Here's how it works: you can download instacart on your smartphone or go to instacart.com, put in your zip code, and after a quick registration process, you can do your shopping and it will be delivered to your doorstep.

To deliver an order of $35 or more, customers are charged a delivery fee of $5.99.

It's a service developers say comes in handy for a number of customers, from people who can't leave their home to parents on a time crunch.

"Hey, can you drop this off and have it dropped off at the house and I don't have to leave, that sounds pretty convenient," said Schnucks shopper and mom Rachel Hedlund.

Schnucks isn't just looking for customers, but for more employees to fill these orders.

"Go to that store, shop those items, put them in your cart, you go to the checkout like a normal customer, you bag them up, drive to the customers house, hand them to the customer, you know you introduce yourself and make a bonding relationship," said Instacart area manager Keith Janicke.

The store already hired 65 Instacart shoppers and it's looking for 30 more.

"These are vetted people, and they are trained to shop, getting you fresh produce, looking for expiration dates and things like that," added Janicke.

Because Rockford is a new market, Instacart says shoppers will be paid a base wage of $11 per hour and can make an additional commission based on how many orders they fill.

You can apply to be an Instacart shopper here.