Boylan volleyball players make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Three Boylan volleyball players will continue their playing careers in college. Kat Lowry, Savannah Mathews and Emma McLaughlin signed their National Letters of Intent at a ceremony Wednesday.

Lowry and Mathews will both play at the NCAA Division I level, with Lowry committing to UC-Riverside and Mathews signing with New Orleans. McLaughlin will play at Division III Loras, where her dad used to coach.

It's a special day for the athletes, who have put in countless hours to reach this point.

"It means everything," Lowry said. "I've been working for this moment for such a long time. To have my family and friends here just makes it that much more special."

Lowry and Mathews join the growing list of NCAA Division I volleyball players from the area in recent years.

