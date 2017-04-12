Boylan volleyball players make college commitments

Three Boylan volleyball players will continue their playing careers in college. Kat Lowry, Savannah Mathews and Emma McLaughlin signed their National Letters of Intent at a ceremony Wednesday.

Lowry and Mathews will both play at the NCAA Division I level, with Lowry committing to UC-Riverside and Mathews signing with New Orleans. McLaughlin will play at Division III Loras, where her dad used to coach.

It's a special day for the athletes, who have put in countless hours to reach this point.

"It means everything," Lowry said. "I've been working for this moment for such a long time. To have my family and friends here just makes it that much more special."

Lowry and Mathews join the growing list of NCAA Division I volleyball players from the area in recent years.