Rockford police standoff on N. Winnebago St.

Rockford Police have blocked off parts of N. Winnebago St. at Grace St. for someone who has barricaded themselves inside a home.
Officers say no one else is in the home. It is unclear at this time what kind of weapon the person is armed with. Several officers are on the scene and 13 WREX has a crew on the way to get more details.
