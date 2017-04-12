DIGGING DEEPER: Texting and driving citations continue to drop in Rockford

Local drivers say they see people on their phone all the time as they drive.

A 2013 Illinois law made texting and talking on the phone while driving illegal.

Despite it being the law of the land, we found enforcement depends on where you live.

In 2015, when the number of drivers ticketed for the violation in Rockford were dropping, Rockford Police predicted that would change.

Two years later that's not the case.

13 News filed a Freedom of Information request and found in 2014 Rockford police issued 214 citations.

Last year the number dropped nearly in half to 118.

Rockford police have an idea why that was the case.

"The crime is fluid in Rockford. One of the things we have had to do is we have had to target very violent crime," says Rockford Police Lt. Joel Givens.

Givens says that meant fewer officers for traffic enforcement.

"If the crime was taking place and a traffic unit was close, they would actually go backup the officers that were there," Givens says.

But Givens says things are changing.

The department recently added officers to the traffic division and they have a new focus.

"We're going to be out there drilling down on these drivers who want to text and drive," Givens says.

As a result, Givens says citations this year are up to 40 as of Tuesday.

It's welcome news to many of the drivers we spoke with who say if they're caught on their phone, they want to be held accountable.

Givens says the number of citations will go up.

"These numbers will be off the chart by the end of this year," Givens says.

13 News will follow up at the end of this year and find out what direction the numbers go.

Freeport and Belvidere Police don't separate warnings and citations for texting/talking on the phone and driving.

Freeport Police issued 116 citations/warnings in 2014, 138 in 2015 and 234 in 2016.

Belvidere Police issued 120 citations/warnings in 2014, 669 in 2015 and 287 in 2016.