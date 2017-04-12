Rauner, Walker among country's least popular governors

A new poll shows the governors of Illinois and Wisconsin have some of the highest disapproval ratings of any governors in the United States.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has the 7th highest disapproval rating in the country, with a 51 percent disapproval rating and a 46 percent approval rating. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner ranks 8th in the country with a 49 percent disapproval rating and a 42 percent disapproval rating. Both governors are Republicans.

The least popular governors in the nation are New Jersey's Chris Christie (R), who has a 71 percent disapproval rating, and Sam Brownback (R) of Kansas with a 66 percent disapproval rating.

Rauner's numbers have actually improved over recent months. In September, Rauner's disapproval rating was 56 percent and his approval rating was down at 33 percent.

The most popular governors in the country are Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, with a 75 percent approval rating, and Larry Hogan of Maryland, with a 73 percent approval rating. Both are Republican governors in traditionally blue states.

The poll was released by Morning Consult Polling, which asked 85,000 registered voters to evaluated the job performance of their key elected officials. Click here to see the full list of rankings.