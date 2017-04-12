Rockford Police respond to an attempted burglary

An individual attempted to break into a home early Wednesday morning.
Rockford Police say an alarm sounded at 1203 Sherman avenue around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a side door that had been forced open and the subject who had tried to get in. The subject, however, fled and was later located hiding in a nearby yard.
The subject is now being help at the Winnebago County Jail.
No one was hurt and no items were stolen.
