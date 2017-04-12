Belvidere North edges Hononegah in PKs to stay perfect in NIC-10

Evette Tamayo's wasn't the prettiest strike in the final round of penalty kicks between Belvidere North and Hononegah, but the Blue Thunder sophomore got the job done, sneaking one through for a 2-1 Belvidere North win. The victory pushes the Lady Blue Thunder to 3-0 in the NIC-10, while Hononegah falls to 1-2.

Both teams scored goals in the first half, but the goalkeepers stepped up after that. North's Erin McKinney made a couple of key saves in the second half and overtime, including a leaping save on a long shot from Hononegah's Joy Hueber. Alyssa Darling and the rest of the Hononegah defense thwarted all of North's chances in the second half and overtime, setting up the penalty kick shootout.

The first three shooters for each team buried their chances, but Hononegah missed in the fourth round, leaving the door open for Tamayo in the fifth round. Tamayo stumbled on her kick and shot right at Darling, but the ball deflected off Darling's foot and trickled into the corner of the net, lifting North to the victory and keeping them tied for first in the conference.

Freeport and Boylan have a key game in the NIC-10 Wednesday night. A Freeport win would likely knock Boylan out of contention for a conference title, as the Lady Titans lost to Hononegah and Belvidere North already this season. Freeport looks to keep pace with the Blue Thunder at the top of the conference standings.