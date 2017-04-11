Snappers fall on the road at Clinton

Miguel Mercedes and Edwin Diaz each hit their first home runs of the season to account for all three of the Snappers runs on Tuesday, but it still wasn’t enough to get by the Clinton LumberKings.

Mercedes got Beloit on the board in second inning with a solo blast of Clinton starter Ljay Newsome. Diaz made LumberKings reliever Kyle Wilcox pay for dropped third strike on Trace Loehr by clubbing a two-run shot in the sixth.

Brendan Butler silenced the Clinton offense as he spun 4.1 no-hit innings in relief while striking out nine. However, the damage had been done to Ty Damron in the prior 3.2 as the LumberKings tagged him for all five runs. The first three hitters of the game hit safely to give Clinton a 2-0 lead with no outs in the first. The top of Clinton’s order would hurt the Snappers again in the fourth when they extended their lead to 5-1 as four of the first five batters in the inning delivered hits to run Damron from the contest. All five of Clinton’s RBI’s came from the first three positions in the batting order (Rengifo, Brigman, and Hale).

Luis Barrera went 2-for-4 with a double in his third multi-hit game of the road trip. Barrera also added an outfield assist to get a Clinton baserunner out at home.