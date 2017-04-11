New restaurant coming to downtown Rockford

A new restaurant is about to move into downtown Rockford.
Sister's Thai Cafe posted on its Facebook page that it's moving into this building at 514 E. State St.
That's where Bamboo used to be.
Sister's Thai Cafe left its location at the Clock Tower Resort.
The owners say they're excited for their new home but have not said when their grand opening will be.
