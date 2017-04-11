Rockford hospitals make major expansions

SwedishAmerican's $130 million expansion comes on the heels of several other hospital expansions in our area.

Crews broke ground on a state of the art Mercyhealth campus back in 2016. The $485 million facility will be home to a women's and children's hospital and will have a trauma center, operating suites and more. The project will offer more than 400 permanent new health care jobs. A hotel and retail space is slated for construction after the hospital is complete. This is the largest construction project in Rockford's history.

Meanwhile, OSF Saint Anthony is almost finished with its $85 million construction project. The health system says it expects to be treating patients at the new campus by next spring. The new addition includes 78 private room beds, while many of the existing medical center rooms are being converted from semi-private to private rooms. The women's services facility is also being relocated. OSF says up to 700 construction jobs have been created from the investment.