Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens to light up with famous artist's exhibit

Seeing Rockford in a whole new light--that's what the Rockford Park District is doing this summer.

It received a grant Tuesday from the Community Foundation for $35,000. That grant will help bring world renowned artist Bruce Munro to

Rockford to install a light exhibit at the conservatory.

"The Nicholas family really devoted it to become a place where people would gather and be inspired to be a catalyst for riverfront development," Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens Facility Manager Kelly Moore said.

The light exhibit will be up from June 3 to Nov. 5.