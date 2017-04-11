Eye-opening poverty simulation raises awareness in Belvidere

Some Belvidere residents found out what it's like to live in poverty for a day.

The Boone County Hunger Coalition hosted a poverty simulation.



People were assigned to different groups or "families" and given a certain circumstance like a health condition, as well as money to pay bills.

We spoke with one participant who told us her reaction to the poverty simulation.



"Sad. It makes me feel very sad," said Cathy Dulgar. "So many families struggling out there it makes me feel sad and very fortunate."

According to the 2014 census, more than 10 percent of people in Boone County live below the poverty line.