New home delivery service arrives in Rockford

There's a new, faster way to get your groceries in Rockford without ever leaving your house..

A new online service called Instacart is teaming up with Schnucks and Petco.

You can order your groceries or pet food items online, and they will be delivered to your door in a little less than an hour.

The delivery area will cover almost 125,000 people and will provide more than 65 new jobs.

Deliveries will start Wednesday.

