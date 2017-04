There's a new, faster way to get your groceries in Rockford without ever leaving your house.



A new online service called Instacart is teaming up with Schnucks and Petco so that you can order your goods online, and they will be delivered to your door in a little less than an hour.



The delivery range will cover almost 125,000 people in the Rockford area, and will provide more than 65 new jobs.



Deliveries will start tomorrow.



To learn more about Instacart, CLICK HERE.