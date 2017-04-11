Rockford developers excited about downtown impact of Amerock hotel

Downtown Rockford has two major development needs, according to Urban Equity Properties President Justin Fern.

The first is a grocery store. The second is a hotel. Monday night the hotel was checked off the list.

"For downtown it's a monster play," Fern says.

Fern owns a number of residential properties downtown.

The largest, Burnham Lofts, opened a few months ago and is already 65 percent full.

Fern says while he doesn't need the hotel to attract new residents, it will help spur other projects.

"We're in the middle of a burst right now, and I think it's just the beginning of that burst, so once a project like the Embassy Suites and some of the other projects that we have planned, start and finish, I think you're going to see an entirely other burst," Fern says.

Fern says he has about half-a-dozen downtown projects, totaling more than $20 million, in the works. And he's not the only one.

"I think there is great potential. It's a rebirth or the urban birth of a downtown location," says Capital House Executive Chef Carl Murphy.

Murphy is a few weeks away from opening a high end coffee house across from Burnham Lofts. And with the Embassy Suites addition he says more is on the way. He wants to open an urban grocery store downtown and a steakhouse across from the hotel.

Just down the street from Amerock another big venue could stand to gain from the hotel: The BMO Harris Bank Center.

"To be able to have our fans and our guests conveniently walk down the street, and spend a little bit more time downtown, is going to be a great benefit," says BMO Harris Bank Center Executive Director Troy Flynn.

And in a few years the streets of downtown may look much different.

"You're going to see multiple hotels, I think multiple national retailers and restaurants...definitely a lot of action," Fern says.

While excitement builds over the Amerock project, several people still have concerns over its funding.



At last night's city council meeting, Ald. Kevin Frost said it was the worst negotiated deal he has ever seen.

"If this was a business, and was negotiated like this, someone would have lost their job. Today the city of Rockford took the short side by leaving so much money on the table. I'm concerned about downtown Rockford and the re-development fund," Frost says.



And State Sen. Dave Syverson said yesterday on Facebook, "the same people pushing the $65 million hotel project downtown are the ones that said if we spend an extra $20 million on the Morgan Street Bridge it will spur 'unprecedented' economic growth."