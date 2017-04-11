Man in prison for role in Karen Williams' death will spend more time behind bars

A man who is already in prison for second degree murder, will now spend even longer behind bars.



Bryant Locke is currently in prison for his role in the crash that killed Rockford attorney Karen Williams back in 2014.



Before that crash, Locke and two others robbed a U.S. Cellular store in Belvidere before leading police on a high-speed chase that ultimately ended when Locke's car struck Williams' car, eventually resulting in her death.



According to the Boone County State's Attorney's Office, Locke has pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the U.S. Cellular store and was sentenced to an additional 21 years in prison.