Gov. Rauner makes stop in Rockford, says he is not campaigning

Governor Bruce Rauner made a stop in Rockford Tuesday on his two-day trip around Illinois.

The Republican says his trip to Rockford has "nothing to do with the election," even though it is being paid for out of his campaign fund.

Rauner was at the Machine Shed restaurant on State Street Tuesday afternoon and says his stance on balancing the budget is fundamentally different than the democrats.

"I don't want to accept the argument that some Dems say that we'll never have a balanced budget, we should just do stop gap spending plans, short term spending plans with no structural changes," Rauner said. "All that means is more deficit spending; that means we're going to have more debt and that means that someday there's going to be a big tax hike on the people of Illinois.

Rauner headed to Rock Island after his stop here in the Stateline. He was in the Chicago suburbs Tuesday morning and plans on making stops in southern Illinois, Quincy and Champaign Wednesday.