Local high school students honored for their decision to join the military

Nearly 20 Jefferson High School students signed letters of intent to enlist to the military on Tuesday afternoon.

"I wanted to show our kids that we really support them," says Jefferson High School teacher David Bardwell.

Bardwell is a veteran himself, who realized he didn't have any pictures from the early years of his service.

"Give their parents the chance to take a picture of them before they go off to wherever they're going in the world. "

The day was extra special for Bardwell, whose son Collin, is also enlisting.

"It's a proud moment for me and my son. I know what he's up for, I know what he's into, and he's going to come back from boot camp and be a different man. So it's exciting for his future."

"I basically just wanted to serve my country and be proud about myself," says Collin Waller. "Make everyone proud. I like the honor of having it."

Army recruiter Sgt. First Class Derek Melendez says the day was all about family.

"Often times family members are not deeply involved in the process. This is huge in connecting a family and their child to the army or marine corp and the decision they've made."

When push comes to shove, Melendez says it's these family members that keep their service members grounded, when the going gets tough.

"A soldier's source of strength is going to be their support systems they have at home. They'll have their partnerships and their battle buddies, as we call it in their in basic training to get them through. Those letters from home, that connection with their loved ones...their family members are the reason they did this. To protect them, to take care of them."