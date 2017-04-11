Beloit Schools go on lockdown during police investigation

Schools in Beloit went on a brief lockdown Tuesday due to police activity near a school.

The Beloit Police Department says officers were searching for a wanted subject from another agency in the 1100 block of Dewey Ave. around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They say the search was not related to any other investigations.

Police say that because they were near the Beloit Learning Academy during the search, the school district asked all schools to go on a hard lockdown. The search was called off a short time later.

The schools were on the lockdown for about 20 minutes.