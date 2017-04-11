Easter event at U of I College of Medicine this Sunday

The University of Illinois College of Medicine is hosting a community Easter celebration this Sunday.

The event is open to the public and intended for children of all ages. The celebration will include Easter eggs, cotton candy, an Easter Bunny and a magic show.

The celebration begins at 11:15 a.m. Easter Sunday at the U of I College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Avenue in Rockford.

For more information call 779-770-0350 or contact Pastor Herbert Johnson, pastorhjjr@gmail.com, for more information.