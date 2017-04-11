Rockford woman arrested after officer-involved shooting at Dick's

Rockford Police have released more information about an officer-involved shooting at Dick's Sporting Goods over the weekend.
Eboney Adams, 29, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Police say an officer was called out to investigate a retail theft around 2 p.m. Saturday. During the investigation, Adams was shot by the officer in the parking lot of the store at 6380 East State Street.
Adams was admitted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was released from the hospital on Sunday and arrested by police.
The officer was hit by a vehicle during the incident and treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
The Integrity Task Force is now investigating the officer's use of deadly force in this shooting.
