SwedishAmerican announces major investment in downtown Rockford

SwedishAmerican Hospital will be investing $130 million into downtown Rockford.
The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday at the hospital.
The $130 million will go towards creating a new women's and children's tower. The money will also be used to make renovations to the main hospital campus.
The new four-story tower will have more NICU and mental health beds. Swedes says it plans on opening the new building in 2020.
This report will be updated.
