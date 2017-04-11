SwedishAmerican announces major investment in downtown Rockford

SwedishAmerican Hospital will be investing $130 million into downtown Rockford.

The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday at the hospital.

The $130 million will go towards creating a new women's and children's tower. The money will also be used to make renovations to the main hospital campus.

The new four-story tower will have more NICU and mental health beds. Swedes says it plans on opening the new building in 2020.

This report will be updated.